Ivey opens Robert Stuebing Recruiting Centre following $1-million gift

Ivey unofficially opened the Robert Stuebing Recruiting Centre Monday, October 29, when Robert (Bob) Stuebing, MBA ’74, and Eileen Stuebing toured the new dedicated space for the School’s unique Career Management programming and extensive interview schedules.

Located on the lower level of the Richard Ivey Building, the 4,950-sq.-ft. Stuebing Centre was made possible through a leadership donation from Bob and Eileen, to support construction and operating costs. Monday’s event marked significant completion of the seven-month construction phase, which is the first major renovation to the Richard Ivey Building since it opened in 2013. Ivey expects to officially open the Stuebing Centre to the public in the coming weeks, once all construction is finalized.

The Stuebings’ $1-million gift allowed Ivey to create a permanent space to further develop its student career and recruitment programs and provide coaching and mentorship activities for Ivey students. Ivey is a global leader in employment placement and in providing students with the skills and traits that organizations most desire. Bob and Eileen’s donation helps ensure that Ivey continues to lead in placing outstanding business school talent with the world’s top firms.

Bob and Eileen met at The University of Winnipeg where Bob received his undergraduate degree in 1968, and they married in 1970. Bob graduated from Ivey’s MBA Program on the Dean’s Honor List in 1974, and found the experience transformational.

“There is no question Ivey has been instrumental in my success. My career had started well, but Ivey was like the second stage of a rocket that propelled me to greater heights,” he said. “My friendships from Ivey endure today, and the contacts I made through Ivey always made professional relationships easier. I feel a sense of belonging to a special and important group.”

Bob and Eileen have been loyal and long-time supporters of the School, and they believe strongly in the obligation to give back.

Bob started his career in banking with CIBC and the Mercantile Bank of Canada and then focused on real estate and mortgage banking when he co-founded Dore, Sutherland & Stuebing (“DSS”) in 1980. DSS acquired The Interior Trust Company in 1981, and subsequently sold 75-per-cent control to The Mutual Life Assurance Company of Canada in 1985. The group narrowed its focus to mortgage lending and banking when it took on management responsibility for Mutual Life’s residential mortgage lending activities in 1992. The business was reorganized as The MCAP Group in 1998. In 2002, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec became a 50-per-cent partner in the mortgage banking business, and subsequently increased its position to 75 per cent in 2004. The continuing entities today are The MCAP Group which is controlled by the Caisse and MCAN Mortgage Corporation which is listed on the TSX (Ticker MKP). Bob retired as Senior Vice President and CFO of MCAN in 2006 but continued as a Director until 2013.

The new Stuebing Centre will be utilized extensively during Ivey’s busy fall recruiting season, which accounts for a significant portion of the more than 2,900 student interviews that the School hosts annually.

“Our Career Management team is the best in the country and with this new dedicated space, they can further prepare for and enable valuable connection points between our students and today’s industry leaders,” said Marika Marty, MBA ’19 Candidate and President of the MBA Association. “This incredible gift makes this possible, and shows how much Bob and his family embody the Ivey principles of generosity and leadership that make this community unique and powerful.”